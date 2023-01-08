Dolphins Fans Hopeful Tua Tagovailoa Can Return for Playoffs After Ugly Win vs. Jets

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Almost in spite of themselves, the Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs. They have kicker Jason Sanders, a stout defense and the Buffalo Bills to thank.

Sanders went 3-of-3 in his field-goal attempts on Sunday, including a 50-yarder with just 18 seconds remaining, to give the Dolphins a 11-6 win over the New York Jets.

The Dolphins added a safety on the final play of the game for the only non-field goal form of scoring in the contest.

Combined with the New England Patriots' 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the win propelled Miami (9-8) into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

And so, ugly as it was, the city of Miami had something to celebrate, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016:

The reward for getting in is a date with the second-seeded Bills in Buffalo next week. The two teams split the two games they played during the regular season.

Of course, a key question is whether starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be able to return for the playoffs after missing the past two games in the concussion protocol:

Tagovailoa's injuries in part have derailed what once felt like a promising season for the Dolphins after an 8-3 start. A five-game losing streak threatened to ruin that excellent start, but on Sunday, the Dolphins got the job done.

Sanders was the game MVP, but the defense held New York to just 187 total yards of offense and only 38 yards on the ground. The Dolphins, meanwhile, gashed the Jets defense to the tune of 162 rushing yards, taking the pressure off third-stringer Skylar Thompson (20-of-31 for 152 yards, one sack).

The Dolphins probably don't stand much of a chance against the Bills if Thompson has to go again next week. Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a dislocated right pinky and an ongoing knee issue.

For the Dolphins to win, it's probably "Tua or bust." But that's next week's problem. For now, the team can enjoy getting into the dance, ugly as it was.