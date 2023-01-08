    NFL Scores Week 18: Final Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

      JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Jacksonville Jaguars fans during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars and the on January 7, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The final week of the 2022 NFL season is almost complete, and the playoff picture, as a result, is almost fully in focus.

      At the conclusion of Sunday's early games, the AFC playoff standings are locked. The NFC cannot be decided until the Green Bay Packers host the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.

      There were plenty of newsworthy results in Week 18 that affected playoff standings, some shaking them up entirely.

      On Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Tennessee Titans with a fourth-quarter fumble return for a touchdown to win 20-16 and claim the AFC South crown. Jacksonville is locked into the No. 4 seed as a result.

      Also on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders to lock up the conference's No. 1 seed, keeping the Buffalo Bills at No. 2.

      On Sunday, multiple teams punched their ticket to the playoffs. With their narrow win over the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.

      With their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots, the Bills secured the second seed, while the Pats were eliminated from the postseason.

      The Cincinnati Bengals clinched the AFC's No. 3 seed by defeating the Baltimore Ravens, who slipped to the No. 6 seed. The two teams will meet again on Wild Card Weekend.

      Let's take a closer look at the results of Week 18 games as well as the full AFC playoff picture and the current status of the NFC standings. We'll update the scores as well as the NFC playoff picture after the late afternoon games and Sunday Night Football.

    Week 18 Scores

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 08: Defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV #56 of the Houston Texans celebrates after an interception returned for a touchdown during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
      Justin Casterline/Getty Images

      Saturday, Jan. 7

      Kansas City Chiefs 31, Las Vegas Raiders 13

      Jacksonville Jaguars 20, Tennessee Titans 16

      Sunday, Jan. 8

      Atlanta Falcons 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17

      Buffalo Bills 35, New England Patriots 23

      Minnesota Vikings 29, Chicago Bears 13

      Houston Texans 32, Indianapolis Colts 31

      Miami Dolphins 11, New York Jets 6

      Carolina Panthers 10, New Orleans Saints 7

      Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Cleveland Browns 14

      Cincinnati Bengals 27, Baltimore Ravens 16

      4:25 p.m. ET

      Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

      Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

      New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

      Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

      Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

      8:20 p.m. ET

      Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

    AFC Playoff Picture

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Running back Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
      Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

      AFC Seeding

      1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3, clinched AFC West)

      2. Buffalo Bills (13-3, clinched AFC East)

      3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4, clinched AFC North)

      4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8, clinched AFC South)

      5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

      6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

      7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

      AFC Playoff Schedule

      1. Chiefs (bye)

      (7) Dolphins vs. (2) Bills

      (6) Ravens vs. (3) Bengals

      (5) Chargers vs. (4) Jaguars

    NFC Playoff Picture

      GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Kayla Wolf/Getty Images)
      Kayla Wolf/Getty Images

      NFC Seeding

      1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

      2. Minnesota Vikings (13-4, clinched NFC North)

      3. San Francisco 49ers (12-4, clinched NFC West)

      4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9, clinched NFC South)

      5. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

      6. New York Giants (9-6-1)

      In the Hunt

      7. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

      On the Bubble

      8. Detroit Lions (8-8)

      9. Green Bay Packers (8-8)

      NFC Playoff Schedule

      TBD post-Sunday Night Football

