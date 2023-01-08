NFL Scores Week 18: Final Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

NFL Scores Week 18: Final Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFCJanuary 8, 2023
The final week of the 2022 NFL season is almost complete, and the playoff picture, as a result, is almost fully in focus.
At the conclusion of Sunday's early games, the AFC playoff standings are locked. The NFC cannot be decided until the Green Bay Packers host the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
There were plenty of newsworthy results in Week 18 that affected playoff standings, some shaking them up entirely.
On Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Tennessee Titans with a fourth-quarter fumble return for a touchdown to win 20-16 and claim the AFC South crown. Jacksonville is locked into the No. 4 seed as a result.
Also on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders to lock up the conference's No. 1 seed, keeping the Buffalo Bills at No. 2.
On Sunday, multiple teams punched their ticket to the playoffs. With their narrow win over the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.
With their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots, the Bills secured the second seed, while the Pats were eliminated from the postseason.
The Cincinnati Bengals clinched the AFC's No. 3 seed by defeating the Baltimore Ravens, who slipped to the No. 6 seed. The two teams will meet again on Wild Card Weekend.
Let's take a closer look at the results of Week 18 games as well as the full AFC playoff picture and the current status of the NFC standings. We'll update the scores as well as the NFC playoff picture after the late afternoon games and Sunday Night Football.
Week 18 Scores
Saturday, Jan. 7
Kansas City Chiefs 31, Las Vegas Raiders 13
Jacksonville Jaguars 20, Tennessee Titans 16
Sunday, Jan. 8
Atlanta Falcons 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17
Buffalo Bills 35, New England Patriots 23
Minnesota Vikings 29, Chicago Bears 13
Houston Texans 32, Indianapolis Colts 31
Miami Dolphins 11, New York Jets 6
Carolina Panthers 10, New Orleans Saints 7
Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Cleveland Browns 14
Cincinnati Bengals 27, Baltimore Ravens 16
4:25 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
8:20 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
AFC Playoff Picture
AFC Seeding
1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3, clinched AFC West)
2. Buffalo Bills (13-3, clinched AFC East)
3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4, clinched AFC North)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8, clinched AFC South)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)
6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)
AFC Playoff Schedule
1. Chiefs (bye)
(7) Dolphins vs. (2) Bills
(6) Ravens vs. (3) Bengals
(5) Chargers vs. (4) Jaguars
NFC Playoff Picture
NFC Seeding
1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)
2. Minnesota Vikings (13-4, clinched NFC North)
3. San Francisco 49ers (12-4, clinched NFC West)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9, clinched NFC South)
5. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
6. New York Giants (9-6-1)
In the Hunt
7. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
On the Bubble
8. Detroit Lions (8-8)
9. Green Bay Packers (8-8)
NFC Playoff Schedule
TBD post-Sunday Night Football