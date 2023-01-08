NFL Scores Week 18: Final Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

0 of 3

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The final week of the 2022 NFL season is almost complete, and the playoff picture, as a result, is almost fully in focus.

At the conclusion of Sunday's early games, the AFC playoff standings are locked. The NFC cannot be decided until the Green Bay Packers host the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.

There were plenty of newsworthy results in Week 18 that affected playoff standings, some shaking them up entirely.

On Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Tennessee Titans with a fourth-quarter fumble return for a touchdown to win 20-16 and claim the AFC South crown. Jacksonville is locked into the No. 4 seed as a result.

Also on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders to lock up the conference's No. 1 seed, keeping the Buffalo Bills at No. 2.

On Sunday, multiple teams punched their ticket to the playoffs. With their narrow win over the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.

With their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots, the Bills secured the second seed, while the Pats were eliminated from the postseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched the AFC's No. 3 seed by defeating the Baltimore Ravens, who slipped to the No. 6 seed. The two teams will meet again on Wild Card Weekend.

Let's take a closer look at the results of Week 18 games as well as the full AFC playoff picture and the current status of the NFC standings. We'll update the scores as well as the NFC playoff picture after the late afternoon games and Sunday Night Football.