WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT presented the 2023 edition of NXT New Year's Evil. This year would feature big matches, especially a long-awaited NXT Championship match.

Bron Breakker would defend against Grayson Waller, hoping to overcome all of the tricks he can pull out to take the top title.

No. 1 contenderships were on the line. Dijak would face Tony D'Angelo to settle a dispute and set the next challenger for NXT North American champion Wes Lee.



The women of NXT would fight in a battle royal to crown the first No. 1 contender to new NXT women's champion Roxanne Perez, including some old rivals Cora Jade and Indi Hartwell as well as some dangerous adversaries like Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.



Pretty Deadly would run the gauntlet to earn the next NXT Tag Team Championships shot at New Day.



This show would also feature the long hyped battle of The Creed Brothers and Indus Sher. Charlie Dempsey would look to make an example out of Hank Walker in front of Drek Gulak.

NXT rarely misses in delivering these big events shows, and this had a chance to be one of NXT's best shows in recent memory.

