WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
WWE NXT presented the 2023 edition of NXT New Year's Evil. This year would feature big matches, especially a long-awaited NXT Championship match.
Bron Breakker would defend against Grayson Waller, hoping to overcome all of the tricks he can pull out to take the top title.
No. 1 contenderships were on the line. Dijak would face Tony D'Angelo to settle a dispute and set the next challenger for NXT North American champion Wes Lee.
The women of NXT would fight in a battle royal to crown the first No. 1 contender to new NXT women's champion Roxanne Perez, including some old rivals Cora Jade and Indi Hartwell as well as some dangerous adversaries like Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.
Pretty Deadly would run the gauntlet to earn the next NXT Tag Team Championships shot at New Day.
This show would also feature the long hyped battle of The Creed Brothers and Indus Sher. Charlie Dempsey would look to make an example out of Hank Walker in front of Drek Gulak.
NXT rarely misses in delivering these big events shows, and this had a chance to be one of NXT's best shows in recent memory.
No. 1 Contender for NXT North American Title: Dijak vs. Tony D'Angelo (w/ Stacks)
- Lee watched this match closely on commentary, welcoming either challenger for his next title match.
- Dijak attacked Stacks at ringside but got laid out for it by The Don. Dijak then handcuffed Lorenzo to keep him out of the action.
- While still handcuffed, Stacks told D'Angelo that he would take the shot for The Don, but D'Angelo told him he had to stay healthy for his family then threw him down.
- Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne explained that no matter who won tonight, Toxic Attraction wins.
Tony D'Angelo fought hard for himself and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, but he was too focused on protecting his family. It set him up to walk right into a big boot from Dijak, who picked up the win.
This was a fine match but got a little too ridiculous with its telegraphed story. D'Angelo was far too distracted by Stacks, leading to one of the silliest finishes possible for the contest.
The right man won, and he looked good throughout. Dijak is a special talent and deserves the biggest spotlight WWE can provide him after wasting him for two years. He and Wes Lee should have a good one soon.
Result
Dijak def. D'Angelo by pinfall to earn an NXT North American Championship match.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments
Jinder Mahal Joins Indus Sher in Attack of The Creed Brothers
- Valentina Feroz questioned Sanga afterward, but Sanga was standing behind his family. Elektra Lopez told Feroz that she needed to look out for herself.
- Julius stormed out of the trainer's room, demanding a match with Mahal, while Ivy Nile failed to talk him down.
The Creed Brothers were ready to fight, but Sanga came out without Veer. Jinder Mahal attacked Julius and Brutus Creed from behind and made clear he did not care about showing respect.
While it was disappointing to not see Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher, this was a big moment for the show. The Modern Day Maharaja has been struggled on the main roster for a while, but he will stand out in NXT where his promo skills can shine.
He has always been better with a group behind him, and Sanga and Veer have shown more talent so far than Shanky. This is a stable that can build momentum then transition well to a main roster spot when the time is right.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments
No. 1 Contender Gauntlet: Pretty Deadly vs. 3 Mystery Opponents
- Pretty Deadly were still preparing in their own way for the gauntlet match when New Day told them that The Creed Brother vs. Indus Sher did not happen and they were up.
- Blade nearly got the win off a frog splash onto Prince, who had just taken a superplex from Enofé.
- Gallus and New Day stared each other down after the match.
Elton Prince and Kit Wilson defeated a jobber team The Rockers with Spilt Milk. New Day demanded they face real challengers. Pretty Deadly stole a win over Edris Enofé and Malik Blade.
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were laid out backstage before they could compete. Gallus stormed out and defeated Pretty Deadly with ease after hitting their finisher.
This was a very smartly booked match, continuing a hot show for NXT. Pretty Deadly tried to escape the gauntlet, but they were completely outmatched by Gallus after a tough fight with Enofé and Blade.
Gallus had been gone just long enough that it was easy to forget about them. That made the return all the better. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang will put on a great match with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, even if they won't win.
Result
Gallus def. Pretty Deadly after Pretty Deadly defeated The Rockers and Enofé and Blade to become the new No. 1 contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments