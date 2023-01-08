Mikaela Shiffrin Ties Lindsey Vonn's All-Time Women's Record with 82 Wins

PIERRE TEYSSOT/AFP via Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin is one win away from history.

The 27-year-old bested Federica Brignone in the women's giant slalom on Sunday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to earn her 82nd career World Cup victory. With the triumph, she tied Lindsey Vonn's all-time record.

"I was so nervous this run. I have a rash on my face I was so nervous," she said, per Andrew Dampf of the Associated Press. "I don't know why, maybe a little bit was because of 82. I just really wanted to ski well, and I did."

Shiffrin finished with a final time of 1:52.53 on Sunday, 0.77 seconds faster than Brignone. She said her coaches told her the conditions were favorable and that she should be aggressive on the slope.

"I've been in this position before, and I've given it away, and today I wanted to fight for it," she said.

Dampf noted Shiffrin smashed the pace Vonn set when collecting her 82 World Cup wins. Vonn, who suffered a number of injuries across her illustrious career, needed 395 events to get there compared to just 233 for Shiffrin.

The two-time Winter Olympics gold medalist can now pass Vonn as early as Tuesday in Flachau, Austria.

It might only be a matter of time before Shiffrin is not only the most decorated women's alpine skier but also claims the overall record. Ingemar Stenmark retired with 86 World Cup wins, a total that's more than attainable given her dominance in the sport.