X

    Jaguars Defense Credited by NFL Twitter for Bailing out Trevor Lawrence in Titans Win

    Erin WalshJanuary 8, 2023

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback E.J. Perry (4) reacts after a defensive stop in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

    Jacksonville defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Saturday night in its regular-season finale to claim the AFC South title and clinch a berth in the postseason.

    Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 20-of-32 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown in the win. It wasn't his best game, but the Jacksonville defense elevated its play when it mattered most.

    With 2:51 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jags down 16-13, the Jacksonville defense forced Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs to fumble. The ball was scooped by Josh Allen for the score.

    Allen's score gave the Jags their first lead of the game and ultimately the 20-16 win.

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaguars</a> take the lead! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DUUUVAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DUUUVAL</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsJAX</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/7G4GCGiaVR">https://t.co/7G4GCGiaVR</a> <a href="https://t.co/9veHZEkNth">pic.twitter.com/9veHZEkNth</a>

    After the game, NFL Twitter credited the Jacksonville defense for bailing out Lawrence to get the team into the postseason:

    Amy Lawrence @ALawRadio

    Inspired defense=division title on this night! Congratulations to Jacksonville on its 1st AFC South title since 2017! Despite a 2-6 start, these <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> kept working and kept building and took advantage of a weak division. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DUUUVAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DUUUVAL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    Ray Carsillo @RayCarsillo

    On a night where Trevor Lawrence played far from his best, the Jaguars defense picked up the slack. You feel bad for Tennessee, but Jacksonville was the better team tonight overall despite Lawrence airmailing a bunch of passes intended for open receivers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsJAX</a>

    PhillyGodfather ® Sports Bettor @phillygodfather

    Defense bails Trevor Lawrence and the Jags out. <br><br>Kudos to the Titans. <br><br>They played their asses off.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    It almost seemed the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> determined Trevor Lawrence was not going to deliver a win, so the defense scored for Jacksonville's first lead.<br><br>The Jaguars have scored 111 points off turnovers, tied with the Patriots for the most in the NFL this season.

    Jeff Risdon @JeffRisdon

    Really nice seeing the Jags defense pick it up when Lawrence isn't having a good night. Multiple paths to victory for a young team, not reliant on the QB winning it for them. Bengals were like that last year too

    Paul Vieira @paulvieira

    I called it. D has bailed out a bad Trevor Lawrence. <a href="https://t.co/iVcHKgVKec">https://t.co/iVcHKgVKec</a>

    yerba matt @mkrwrt

    that jags defense was absurd man

    Tori McElhaney @tori_mcelhaney

    jags defense won this game

    Kyle J. Andrews @KyleJAndrews_

    The Jags defense stepped up in a huge way. That might be game right there with the way the defenses have thwarted most drives.

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    That's unbelievable. The Jags' defense basically single-handedly putting them in the playoffs

    Lawrence has had a great second season in the NFL, and now he'll get the opportunity to show what he can do in the playoffs for the first time in his career. That said, he'll need to play much better than he did on Saturday if the Jaguars want to make a deep playoff run.

    Jacksonville's first postseason opponent has not yet been determined. The remaining Week 18 matchups are slated for Sunday.

