Jaguars Defense Credited by NFL Twitter for Bailing out Trevor Lawrence in Titans Win

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

Jacksonville defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Saturday night in its regular-season finale to claim the AFC South title and clinch a berth in the postseason.

Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 20-of-32 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown in the win. It wasn't his best game, but the Jacksonville defense elevated its play when it mattered most.

With 2:51 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jags down 16-13, the Jacksonville defense forced Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs to fumble. The ball was scooped by Josh Allen for the score.

Allen's score gave the Jags their first lead of the game and ultimately the 20-16 win.

Lawrence has had a great second season in the NFL, and now he'll get the opportunity to show what he can do in the playoffs for the first time in his career. That said, he'll need to play much better than he did on Saturday if the Jaguars want to make a deep playoff run.

Jacksonville's first postseason opponent has not yet been determined. The remaining Week 18 matchups are slated for Sunday.