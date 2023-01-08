Jaguars Defense Credited by NFL Twitter for Bailing out Trevor Lawrence in Titans Win

Jaguars Defense Credited by NFL Twitter for Bailing out Trevor Lawrence in Titans WinJanuary 8, 2023
The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.
Jacksonville defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Saturday night in its regular-season finale to claim the AFC South title and clinch a berth in the postseason.
Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 20-of-32 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown in the win. It wasn't his best game, but the Jacksonville defense elevated its play when it mattered most.
With 2:51 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jags down 16-13, the Jacksonville defense forced Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs to fumble. The ball was scooped by Josh Allen for the score.
Allen's score gave the Jags their first lead of the game and ultimately the 20-16 win.
NFL @NFL
The <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaguars</a> take the lead! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DUUUVAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DUUUVAL</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsJAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsJAX</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/7G4GCGiaVR">https://t.co/7G4GCGiaVR</a> <a href="https://t.co/9veHZEkNth">pic.twitter.com/9veHZEkNth</a>
After the game, NFL Twitter credited the Jacksonville defense for bailing out Lawrence to get the team into the postseason:
Amy Lawrence @ALawRadio
Inspired defense=division title on this night! Congratulations to Jacksonville on its 1st AFC South title since 2017! Despite a 2-6 start, these <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> kept working and kept building and took advantage of a weak division. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DUUUVAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DUUUVAL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>
Ray Carsillo @RayCarsillo
On a night where Trevor Lawrence played far from his best, the Jaguars defense picked up the slack. You feel bad for Tennessee, but Jacksonville was the better team tonight overall despite Lawrence airmailing a bunch of passes intended for open receivers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsJAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsJAX</a>
Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN
It almost seemed the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> determined Trevor Lawrence was not going to deliver a win, so the defense scored for Jacksonville's first lead.<br><br>The Jaguars have scored 111 points off turnovers, tied with the Patriots for the most in the NFL this season.
Lawrence has had a great second season in the NFL, and now he'll get the opportunity to show what he can do in the playoffs for the first time in his career. That said, he'll need to play much better than he did on Saturday if the Jaguars want to make a deep playoff run.
Jacksonville's first postseason opponent has not yet been determined. The remaining Week 18 matchups are slated for Sunday.