Rams' Sean McVay Will Return For 2023 Season amid Retirement Rumors

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Amid speculation that he might step down after a difficult 2022 season, Sean McVay is returning for a seventh campaign as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

Injuries and a depleted roster ruined the Rams' hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions. Their 12 losses were the most in a season by the reigning champion.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported prior to Sunday's regular-season finale against the Seattle Seahawks that McVay's future was "in limbo" and he would take time to make a decision.

There had been some indications McVay was at least considering not coming back for the 2023 season. ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg) reported last month that Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen was expected to take the same position at the University of Kentucky next season, a move that is now official.

McVay teased retirement after leading Los Angeles to a victory in Super Bowl 56.

"We'll see," McVay told Dylan Hernandez of The Los Angeles Times in February, when asked about returning for the 2022 season. "I'm just enjoying this moment right now. I'm really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that."

After McVay committed to return as Rams head coach for this season, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported the 36-year-old was set to have a meeting with Amazon about being the color commentator for Thursday Night Football, and the tech giant was willing to offer him a five-year, $100 million contract.

While the opportunity to become a broadcaster will almost certainly be available whenever McVay does decide to step away, he will likely be counting on a rebound season in 2023.

The Rams are in a tricky spot as far as significantly improving their roster for next season. They are projected to be $3 million over the cap right now and don't have a first-round draft pick stemming from the Matthew Stafford trade.

One reason the Rams could return to contention in 2023 is better injury luck. Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald combined to miss 22 games this season. No player in that trio appeared in a game after Week 12.

Stafford has already committed to playing next season amid rumors he was considering retirement. Donald, who mulled retirement after the Super Bowl win, told Peter King of NBC Sports in August he plans to play at least through the end of the 2023 season.

If the core group of Rams players returns, including Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner, they could have a quick turnaround now that McVay is coming back.

McVay is already one of the most successful coaches in Rams history. His 60 wins are the third-most in club history, behind John Robinson (75) and Chuck Knox (69). His seven postseason victories are the most in Rams history.