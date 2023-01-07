X

    Bills' Damar Hamlin Says Love Shown to Him Has Been 'Overwhelming' in Instagram Post

    Erin WalshJanuary 7, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 2: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills stands in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted to Instagram for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Hamlin wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday that the love and support he has received "has been overwhelming," adding that he's "thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out."

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    Damar Hamlin posted this to Instagram a short time ago <a href="https://t.co/6Rl5rqSog9">pic.twitter.com/6Rl5rqSog9</a>

    Hamlin also shared a similar update on Twitter:

    𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 @HamlinIsland

    Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me! 🫶🏾3️⃣

