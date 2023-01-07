Giants' Davis Webb Reportedly Expected to Start over Tyrod Taylor vs. Eagles

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As the New York Giants prepare for the playoffs next weekend, Davis Webb will likely make his first career NFL start in Week 18.

Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Webb is expected to start over Tyrod Taylor for the Giants on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants announced earlier in the day that Webb has been activated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. He has spent most of the season on the practice squad, though he was elevated to the main roster for their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Dunleavy reported on Friday the Giants are planning to rest key starters, including Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, this week. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left tackle Andrew Thomas could start and get pulled from the game early.

Taylor is listed as the No. 2 quarterback on New York's official depth chart. He has appeared in three games this season, including eight snaps in last week's 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Having Webb start would allow the Giants to ensure each of their top two quarterbacks are healthy going into the playoffs. It also gives the 27-year-old an opportunity to start for the first time in his six-year career.

Webb was originally a third-round draft pick by the Giants in 2017. He has also had stints with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills before returning to the Giants on a reserve/futures contract in February.

His only previous game experience was with the Bills last season. He played four snaps in a 45-17 win over the Jets in Week 10.

The Giants have already locked up the No. 6 seed in the NFC, regardless of what happens on Sunday.

Philadelphia can clinch the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with a win over the Giants or a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals.