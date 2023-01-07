Army All-American Bowl 2023: Score, Recruit Commitments and Twitter Reaction

247Sports

Team East crushed Team West 55-17 on Saturday to win the Army All-American Bowl from San Antonio's Alamodome.

UCLA quarterback commit Dante Moore was named the MVP thanks to three first-half touchdowns. The 5-star prospect clearly looked like the best prospect on the field on this day.

Moore was throwing dimes all day en route to leading East to a 34-3 halftime edge thanks to three touchdown passes.

Moore's efforts led to much praise on Twitter:

There were more big plays on both sides, though, courtesy of 4-star running back/Miami commit) Mark Fletcher Jr. and 4-star quarterback/Ohio State commit Lincoln Kienholz.

A total of eight commitments went down on this day, and here's a look at them all.

All-American Bowl Commitment List

1. Connally High (Waco, Texas) 4-star athlete Jelani McDonald (Texas)

2. Temple (Texas) High 4-star wide receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Houston)

3. Simeon Career Academy (Chicago) 4-star receiver Malik Elzy (Illinois)

4. Pebblebrook High School (Mableton, Georgia) 3-star defensive back Tyler Scott (Auburn)

5. Inglewood (Calif.) High 4-star athlete Jamari Johnson (Louisville)

6. De La Salle High (New Orleans) 3-star offensive tackle Caden Jones (Florida)



7. Christopher Columbus High School (Miami) 5-star edge rusher TJ Capers (Louisville, Class of 2024)

8. St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.) 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard (Georgia, Class of 2024)

The All-American Bowl occurred four days after another showcase of top high school stars, the Under Armour All-America Game. USC commit and 5-star wide receiver and returner Zachariah Branch won MVP honors.