    Army All-American Bowl 2023: Score, Recruit Commitments and Twitter Reaction

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 7, 2023

    Team East crushed Team West 55-17 on Saturday to win the Army All-American Bowl from San Antonio's Alamodome.

    UCLA quarterback commit Dante Moore was named the MVP thanks to three first-half touchdowns. The 5-star prospect clearly looked like the best prospect on the field on this day.

    Brandon Huffman @BrandonHuffman

    UCLA quarterback signee Dante Moore named MVP of the 2023 All-American Bowl and presented trophy by Marty Snider <a href="https://twitter.com/AABonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AABonNBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/QHaMofuMik">pic.twitter.com/QHaMofuMik</a>

    Moore was throwing dimes all day en route to leading East to a 34-3 halftime edge thanks to three touchdown passes.

    On3 Recruits @On3Recruits

    UCLA QB signee Dante Moore finds Ohio State WR signee Brandon Inniss in the corner of the endzone <a href="https://twitter.com/AABonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AABonNBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/6afcZdBhOh">https://t.co/6afcZdBhOh</a><br> <a href="https://t.co/ILA9o4MgGs">pic.twitter.com/ILA9o4MgGs</a>

    On3 Recruits @On3Recruits

    UCLA QB signee Dante Moore delivers a strike to LSU WR signee Jalen Brown for six🎯<a href="https://t.co/6afcZdBhOh">https://t.co/6afcZdBhOh</a><br> <a href="https://t.co/HquSBI45Ek">pic.twitter.com/HquSBI45Ek</a>

    On3 Recruits @On3Recruits

    UCLA 5⭐️ QB signee Dante Moore throws another touchdown, this one to Ohio State 4⭐️ WR signee Carnell Tate! <a href="https://twitter.com/AABonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AABonNBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/6afcZdBPDP">https://t.co/6afcZdBPDP</a><a href="https://t.co/lnCyiSaHIS">pic.twitter.com/lnCyiSaHIS</a>

    Moore's efforts led to much praise on Twitter:

    Jim Weber @JimMWeber

    Holy crap, UCLA QB commit Dante Moore looking like a young Patrick Mahomes in the All-American Bowl. 🤯<a href="https://t.co/9eNysHJDRM">pic.twitter.com/9eNysHJDRM</a>

    Travis May @FF_TravisM

    Uh…Dante Moore is just torching the best players in the nation today.<br><br>Finds Carnell Tate on this beauty, side-armed, falling away from his target. 3rd TD of the day 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/CZaRsDCm4s">pic.twitter.com/CZaRsDCm4s</a>

    Mike Roach @MikeRoach247

    UCLA should be pretty happy with what they are getting in Dante Moore. Love his skillset and temperament that he showed all week.

    Oliver Hodgkinson @ojhodgkinson

    Dante Moore was named the MVP of the All-American Bowl after torching some of the best players in the nation. <br><br>The UCLA-bound QB is the 10th overall prospect in the '23 <a href="https://twitter.com/CFN365?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFN365</a> Fusion Recruiting Rankings… <br> <a href="https://t.co/j12wWuAO15">pic.twitter.com/j12wWuAO15</a>

    Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 @MikeRegaladoLA

    Dante Moore is doing a heck of a job slinging the ball around.

    💥💥 Justin Hopkins 💥💥 @JHopkinsSD

    Dante Moore is one helluva QB. Exactly the kind of guy Chip loves leading his offense.

    Mike Roach @MikeRoach247

    That's an absolute dime from Dante Moore to Carnell Tate.

    There were more big plays on both sides, though, courtesy of 4-star running back/Miami commit) Mark Fletcher Jr. and 4-star quarterback/Ohio State commit Lincoln Kienholz.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    Things are off and RUNNING at the <a href="https://twitter.com/AABonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AABonNBC</a>! 💨 <br><br>Mark Fletcher Jr. takes this one to the house.<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/oTLJOqsEQ0">pic.twitter.com/oTLJOqsEQ0</a>

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> commit Lincoln Kienholz escapes pressure and throws a BEAUTIFUL 43-yard TD! <a href="https://twitter.com/AABonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AABonNBC</a><br><br>📺: NBC and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/du1ioViaDx">pic.twitter.com/du1ioViaDx</a>

    A total of eight commitments went down on this day, and here's a look at them all.

    All-American Bowl Commitment List

    1. Connally High (Waco, Texas) 4-star athlete Jelani McDonald (Texas)

    2. Temple (Texas) High 4-star wide receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Houston)

    3. Simeon Career Academy (Chicago) 4-star receiver Malik Elzy (Illinois)

    4. Pebblebrook High School (Mableton, Georgia) 3-star defensive back Tyler Scott (Auburn)

    5. Inglewood (Calif.) High 4-star athlete Jamari Johnson (Louisville)

    6. De La Salle High (New Orleans) 3-star offensive tackle Caden Jones (Florida)

    7. Christopher Columbus High School (Miami) 5-star edge rusher TJ Capers (Louisville, Class of 2024)

    8. St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.) 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard (Georgia, Class of 2024)

    The All-American Bowl occurred four days after another showcase of top high school stars, the Under Armour All-America Game. USC commit and 5-star wide receiver and returner Zachariah Branch won MVP honors.

