NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend Matchups Breakdown and Early Predictions

2 of 7

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will square off for the third time in the 2022 campaign. They'll break their 1-1 season series tie in a playoff setting.

The Bills have the clear edge in this matchup if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa doesn't pass concussion protocol. He's missed the last two games. In his place, the Dolphins can roll out rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson, who led them in an 11-6 victory over the New York Jets to clinch a playoff berth, or Teddy Bridgewater, who missed Sunday's contest because of a dislocated right pinky finger.

The Dolphins' unsettled quarterback situation isn't an ingredient for a recipe that results in an upset—not against an opponent who will bring a little extra to the field going forward.

According to quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills played with their emotions still attached to Damar Hamlin, who's recovering from cardiac arrest. With Hamlin able to communicate with teammates and tweet throughout Sunday's game, Buffalo will play inspired football through the postseason, and no one should underestimate that motivational factor.

Furthermore, the Bills scored 35 points against the New England Patriots' fifth-ranked scoring defense to clinch the No. 2 spot in the AFC. In that game, Nyheim Hines emerged as a special teams playmaker, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns. Allen threw for three touchdowns, and Buffalo's defense registered three takeaways.

If the Bills avoid turnovers, they'll bring too much for the Dolphins to handle in this wild-card battle.

Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 20