    Saints' Cameron Jordan Says 'No Amount of Money' Could Make Him Play for Browns

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 7, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 01: New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 1, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Cameron Jordan is clearly not a huge fan of Cleveland.

    The New Orleans Saints defensive end said he would never play for the Browns in a tweet sent out Friday.

    cameron jordan @camjordan94

    After playing there two games ago… it affirmed my previous notions… No amount of money could get me there 🤢🤢🤢 <a href="https://t.co/hLArnZbirm">https://t.co/hLArnZbirm</a>

    Jordan did not elaborate on the reason behind his distaste for Cleveland. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played for the Saints his entire career since being drafted in 2011. He is under contract through the 2024 season, so any potential desire he may have to leave isn't in his hands.

    The Browns have made the playoffs just two times since returning as an expansion franchise in 1999. Their 2020 AFC Wild Card Round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was the team's first playoff victory since the 1994 season.

    In other words: if Jordan's looking to win late in his career, Cleveland's not the best place to go.

    The weather was very cold when the Saints visited the Browns, so that may play a factor in Jordan's decision as well. Jordan grew up in Arizona before playing college football in California and then embarking on a pro career in Louisiana. There has not been much cold weather in his personal or professional life, so perhaps Jordan simply wants to keep things above freezing.

