Packers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 18

Packers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 18January 7, 2023
The Green Bay Packers reside in a spot every team yet to clinch a playoff berth would love to be in.
Green Bay controls its own fate in Week 18. The Packers need a win over the Detroit Lions to secure the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff field.
The Packers still have rooting interests elsewhere in the NFL because of certain impacts those results could have on their own playoff chase and potential matchups in the wild-card round.
Green Bay would love for the Seattle Seahawks to win in the late afternoon window so that the Detroit Lions have nothing to play for.
The Packers would also be thrilled if the No. 2 seed changed hands on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.
San Francisco poses the worst possible matchup for the Packers, and they would hope to see the Vikings for a third time this season come next weekend.
Seahawks over Rams
A Seattle Seahawks win eliminates the Detroit Lions from playoff contention.
Seattle sits in the No. 7 spot in the NFC by way of its head-to-head win over the Lions.
Green Bay is ninth because of its head-to-head loss to the Lions, but it can jump to No. 7 with a win because of a better conference record than Seattle.
The result between the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams is important to the Packers because it could take some motivation away from the Lions on Sunday night.
Detroit could come out and play for pride, but the quick change from potentially playing for the postseason to being eliminated could damage the Lions' morale.
Green Bay would love to have every advantage possible, and a Seattle win opens up an edge that could end up as a difference-maker.
Cardinals over 49ers
Now for the wishful thinking part of the rooting guide.
The Arizona Cardinals are trotting out a majority of backups on offense for their visit to Levi's Stadium.
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to win easily and secure the No. 2 seed at minimum. They could land the top seed if the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants, but that may not happen with the Giants potentially resting players and Jalen Hurts likely back for Philadelphia.
San Francisco poses the worst possible matchup for Green Bay with its pass rush and hard-nosed rushing style on offense.
The 49ers beat the Packers twice in the last four postseasons, and San Francisco owns a four-game playoff winning streak over Green Bay.
The Packers would love for J.J. Watt to go out in style with a multi-sack game that potentially features a forced turnover or two to throw San Francisco out of its rhythm and into an upset alert.
An Arizona win would allow Minnesota to jump up to No. 2 with a win over the Chicago Bears. The Packers beat the Vikings 41-17 in Week 17.
Vikings over Bears
Rooting for the Vikings is a very easy task for the Packers and their fans.
Minnesota needs a win in the early Sunday window to stay alive for the No. 2 seed in case the 49ers lose in the late window.
Winning should be easy for the Vikings since they are facing Nathan Peterman and the Chicago Bears.
The absence of Justin Fields takes away any glimmer of hope the Bears had of winning this game. Even if Fields was active, the Bears would want to lose to preserve a top-two pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Minnesota might be able to win on Sunday by scoring a single touchdown since the Bears are content with losing for their own selfish reasons.
A Vikings win could also affect the 49ers' strategy. San Francisco could rest its starters in some capacity if the team feels like the better wild-card round matchup is against the Giants.
Green Bay's ideal scenario would be for Minnesota to beat Chicago and for that result to trigger rest within the 49ers camp to set up a matchup with the Vikings if the Packers beat the Lions and get into the postseason.