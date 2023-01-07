Packers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 18

0 of 3

Kayla Wolf/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers reside in a spot every team yet to clinch a playoff berth would love to be in.

Green Bay controls its own fate in Week 18. The Packers need a win over the Detroit Lions to secure the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff field.

The Packers still have rooting interests elsewhere in the NFL because of certain impacts those results could have on their own playoff chase and potential matchups in the wild-card round.

Green Bay would love for the Seattle Seahawks to win in the late afternoon window so that the Detroit Lions have nothing to play for.

The Packers would also be thrilled if the No. 2 seed changed hands on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

San Francisco poses the worst possible matchup for the Packers, and they would hope to see the Vikings for a third time this season come next weekend.