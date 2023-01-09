B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Playoff Teams Stand Entering Wild Card Weekend?

5 of 14

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last Postseason Appearance: 2016 (Lost Wild Card Round at Green Bay 38-13)

Among the 14 teams in the postseason this year, there probably isn't a bigger surprise than the New York Giants. Not many expected the Giants to vie for a playoff spot at all in Brian Daboll's first season as the team's head coach. No one expected that heading into the Week 18 finale against the Eagles, the Giants would already have a wild-card spot sewn up.

There have been a number of reasons for New York's surprising success, whether it's the running of Saquon Barkley or the play of Leonard Williams and Julian Love on defense. But the biggest catalyst for New York's playoff run is the play of quarterback Daniel Jones, who has had by far the best season of his career on the final year of his rookie deal. Jones' future in the Big Apple might not be certain, but as former Giants receiver Plaxico Burress told Adam Zagoria of NJ.com, right now the team's focus is 100 percent on the here and now.

"I think (Jones) has a chip on his shoulder," Burress said. "He's going to come out and perform to the point where he can say that he's a starter in this league, whether it's with the Giants or anybody else, we don't know that. But moving forward, I think they're in a great position. Going into the Wild Card, all you really want to do is get into the tournament and roll the balls out to play."

However, while the Giants are a great story, Davenport has his doubts as to whether New York can do damage in the playoffs.

"Daboll deserves a ton of credit," he said. "He's done a fantastic job of working around what Jones does best and getting the best from Jones. The Giants are much better than anyone expected and can't be dismissed. But the Giants are just 17th in total offense and 24th in total defense. There's just isn't anything that New York does at an elite level."

"The Giants also haven't shown they can beat the NFC's best," he continued. "New York went 0-4 this year against the Eagles and Cowboys and also lost to the Vikings back in Week 14. This has the look of a one-and-done playoff appearance."