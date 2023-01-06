X

    Report: Indianapolis Turns Down NFL Request to Host Neutral Site AFC Title Game

    Erin WalshJanuary 6, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 09: A view of Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the 2022 CFP National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on January 09, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the NFL to host a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game later this month at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to Joe Schroeder of Fox59 News.

    The city declined to host the title game because of scheduling conflicts, per Mickey Shuey of the Indianapolis Business Journal.

    "Indianapolis was approached to host the game, but the city already has an event on its calendar at Lucas Oil Stadium and that would make it nearly impossible for the NFL to host the game there," Shuey wrote.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Report: Indianapolis Turns Down NFL Request to Host Neutral Site AFC Title Game
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.