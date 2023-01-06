Report: Indianapolis Turns Down NFL Request to Host Neutral Site AFC Title Game

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the NFL to host a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game later this month at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to Joe Schroeder of Fox59 News.

The city declined to host the title game because of scheduling conflicts, per Mickey Shuey of the Indianapolis Business Journal.

"Indianapolis was approached to host the game, but the city already has an event on its calendar at Lucas Oil Stadium and that would make it nearly impossible for the NFL to host the game there," Shuey wrote.

