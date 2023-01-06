Patriots' Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Placed on Reserve/Suspended List

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jack Jones and Jake Bailey were recently transferred to the reserve/suspended list by the New England Patriots, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, the move reverts back to Dec. 31 and could result in both players losing two game checks if they remain suspended through Sunday.

Jamal Tooson, Jones' agent, issued a statement saying his client's suspension "appears to be based on miscommunication regarding Jack's rehab process."

Jones and Bailey were already on injured reserve before being placed on the suspended/reserve list.

Head coach Bill Belichick said Bailey would finish the season on injured reserve because the window for him to be activated to the roster had passed.

"No, he's ineligible," Belichick told reporters Friday. "His time period expired."

Bailey has been out since Week 9 because of a back injury. The Patriots did open his 21-day practice window last month. The 25-year-old was named to the All-Pro first team in 2020 after averaging 48.7 yards per punt, with 31 punts landing inside the 20-yard line.

Michael Palardy was elevated from the practice squad and has been handling punting duties since Week 11.

Jones' season came to an end when he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Dec. 31. The cornerback suffered the injury New England's 27-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Jones appeared in each of the Patriots' first 13 games. He recorded six pass breakups, three tackles for loss and two interceptions this season.

The Patriots can clinch the AFC's final playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. They can also make the postseason with a defeat, but it would require the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans to lose.