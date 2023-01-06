Jets Rumors: Robert Saleh's Job Safe Despite 5-Game Losing Streak Entering Week 18

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Despite their rough stretch that knocked the New York Jets out of playoff contention, Robert Saleh's job appears to be safe.

Appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast (starts at 57:20 mark), Peter Schrager of Fox Sports said he thinks Saleh "is safe" and will be back as the Jets' head coach in 2023.

Based on the Jets' trajectory since he took over, there's no reason to get rid of Saleh. He went from 4-13 in 2021 to seven wins and keeping the team in playoff contention until Week 17 this season.

Saleh, who spent four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator before being hired by the Jets, has quickly built one of the league's best defenses. They rank second in passing yards allowed (192.5 per game), fourth in yards allowed (311.6) and fourth in points allowed (19.1).

The biggest knock against Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas during this run was the selection of Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson has been benched multiple times this season because of poor play. He's not even going to get the start in Sunday's season finale against the Miami Dolphins with nothing at stake for the team.

Saleh announced Friday that Wilson would serve as Joe Flacco's backup with Mike White unavailable because of a rib injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week Wilson is expected to be back with the team next season. It would seem unlikely that the Jets won't try to find a viable starting quarterback during the offseason to avoid repeating a situation that significantly hindered their playoff aspirations this year.

Despite the questions at quarterback, there's also a lot of talent to build around on offense. Breece Hall was on track to be in the Offensive Rookie of the Year discussion before he tore his ACL in Week 7.

Garrett Wilson has a strong case to win Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,014 receiving yards.

The Jets were 7-4 and the No. 7 seed in the AFC after a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 12. They have lost five consecutive games since then, with the offense being held to nine points in the past two games combined.