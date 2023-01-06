NFL to Support Damar Hamlin with T-Shirts, Pregame Tribute, Field Painting in Week 18

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In Week 18, the NFL and its players will show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills showcased the No. 3 patch they will wear for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots:

Fanatics has produced 150 shirts for every home team this weekend that read "Love for Damar," per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. Every home stadium will also have the option of outlining the "3" in the 30-yard line in honor of Hamlin's number.

Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the Week 17 game and required CPR to resuscitate him before being driven off the field in an ambulance. The game was not continued and the NFL announced it would not be resumed.

The 24-year-old has since undergone a remarkable recovery with all neurological function remaining intact. The team announced Friday that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he has had conversations with his family and teammates via FaceTime.