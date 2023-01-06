X

    NFL to Support Damar Hamlin with T-Shirts, Pregame Tribute, Field Painting in Week 18

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 6, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 04: A video board at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, displays a show of support for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    In Week 18, the NFL and its players will show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    It will be a league-wide show of support for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 <a href="https://t.co/i4MQtvoMxj">pic.twitter.com/i4MQtvoMxj</a>

    The Bills showcased the No. 3 patch they will wear for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots:

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    We'll be wearing a special "3" patch on Sunday for our guy <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a>. <br><br>There will be a number of tributes for Damar Hamlin across the NFL during Week 18: <a href="https://t.co/YhD5s9k2jx">https://t.co/YhD5s9k2jx</a> <a href="https://t.co/SlIviqGriI">pic.twitter.com/SlIviqGriI</a>

    Fanatics has produced 150 shirts for every home team this weekend that read "Love for Damar," per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. Every home stadium will also have the option of outlining the "3" in the 30-yard line in honor of Hamlin's number.

    Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the Week 17 game and required CPR to resuscitate him before being driven off the field in an ambulance. The game was not continued and the NFL announced it would not be resumed.

    The 24-year-old has since undergone a remarkable recovery with all neurological function remaining intact. The team announced Friday that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he has had conversations with his family and teammates via FaceTime.

