Eagles' Rooting Guide for 2023 NFL Draft Implications of Week 18

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The games involving eliminated playoff teams in Week 18 are from meaningless for the Philadelphia Eagles.

They enter the last week of the regular season with the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft thanks to a trade made with the New Orleans Saints last year.

The Eagles did not do themselves any favors in Week 17, when their loss to the Saints failed to improve the first of their two first-round picks.

New Orleans closes the season against the Carolina Panthers, which should receive extra fans from the Philadelphia area on Sunday.

The Eagles would also love wins for the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders to clear out the teams in front of them in the draft order.

Atlanta, Carolina and Las Vegas all have six wins and would be level on record with the Saints if they emerge victorious in Week 18.