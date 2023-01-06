NFL Playoffs 2023: Predictions for AFC, NFC Bracket and Seeds

2 of 3

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Miami Dolphins

The Jaguars have won only one division title since the AFC South was formed in 2002, and that came in 2017 when they last reached the playoffs. But they should add another division crown on Saturday night.

The winner of the Tennessee-Jacksonville game will clinch the division title, and these two teams have been trending in opposite directions for some time. The Titans have lost six straight games and are starting Joshua Dobbs at quarterback after Ryan Tannehill underwent ankle surgery and rookie Malik Willis struggled when given an opportunity.

Meanwhile, the Jags have won four consecutive games and six of their past eight. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is doing a tremendous job leading the offense, while the defense has allowed only six total points over the past two weeks.

So, Saturday's game shouldn't be too competitive. Expect Jacksonville to win handily, securing the AFC South title and the No. 4 seed in the conference while ending Tennessee's season.

That will leave the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers as the trio of teams that could end up as the No. 7 seed. New England is in control, as a road win over Buffalo on Sunday would clinch a playoff berth. That's no easy task, though, and the Patriots are likely to lose.

If that happens, the Dolphins would claim the No. 7 seed with a home win over the Jets on Sunday. Even though Miami has lost five straight games (and will be starting either Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson at QB in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa), it should bounce back against New York, which was eliminated from postseason contention last week.

The Dolphins' defense should make things tough on the Jets' offense, and Miami has enough talented playmakers that it should still put up enough points to win no matter who is under center.

The Dolphins will capitalize on the Patriots' loss and reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Although the Steelers should beat the Browns at home on Sunday, they need both the Patriots and Dolphins to lose to get into the postseason. So, with Miami's win, Pittsburgh's season will be over.