MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa Renewed Talks with Mystery Team amid Mets Negotiations

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Carlos Correa and the New York Mets have yet to finalize a contract following concerns with his physical, and now the star shortstop's camp is opening conversations back up with other teams.

Correa's camp, led by agent Scott Boras, "renewed contact with at least another interested team or two beyond the Mets on Thursday," according to Jon Heyman and Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

The Minnesota Twins "were one of the teams in some contact with Boras," Heyman and Joyce added. Correa spent the 2022 campaign with the Twins, and the club reportedly offered him a 10-year, $285 million deal.

It's unclear how serious discussions got with other teams, but someone within the Mets organization told Heyman and Joyce that they believe the club and Correa will strike a deal.

"Ultimately, I don't think [Steve Cohen] is going to let him go," the source said.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.