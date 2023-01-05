Jadeveon Clowney '95% Sure' He Won't Return to Browns for 2023 Season

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is entering Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers with the mindset that it is likely his final game in a Cleveland Browns uniform.

"95 percent sure I won't be back," Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday. "But there's still that five percent. You never know what can happen."

Clowney added: "I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability. (It can't) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody."

