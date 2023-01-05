49ers Legend Steve Young Likens Brock Purdy to Young Patrick Mahomes

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has caught the attention of a franchise legend.

During an appearance on 104.5 KNBR's Tolbert & Copes, Young said that Purdy reminds him of a young Patrick Mahomes, adding that "the kid has The Force," a reference to Star Wars.

Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has served as the team's starting quarterback since Week 14 following an injury to veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo, who took over after 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.

The Iowa State product has led San Francisco to a 4-0 record in that span, completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 920 yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions, in addition to rushing for one score.

Purdy's performance has helped the 49ers clinch the NFC West title. He has also kept them in contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed.

With the way he has played this year, it seems like a real possibility that he competes with Lance for the starting job in 2023, though San Francisco probably hasn't thought about its plans for next season with the playoffs on the horizon.