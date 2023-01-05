Damar Hamlin Jersey Proceeds to Be Donated to Bills Safety's Charity by Fanatics

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fanatics will donate the proceeds of jersey sales for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to his charitable foundation.

Michael Rubin, the company's CEO, announced the plan Tuesday:

Front Office Sports' Doug Greenberg reported Wednesday that Hamlin's jersey had become the highest-selling through Fanatics' site.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Physicians from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided an encouraging update Thursday and said the 24-year-old had made "substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours."

Hamlin was awake and communicating with doctors, nurses and family members.

"It's not only that the lights are on. We know that he's home," Dr. Timothy Pritts said. "It appears all the cylinders are firing within his brain."

Hamlin has received an outpouring of support from fans and others within the NFL.

In 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe to support a toy drive through his Chasing M's Foundation. Donations began pouring in almost immediately after his medical emergency, and the fund's total sits at more than $7.4 million.

In Cincinnati, Sarah Taylor, the wife of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, reached out to area grade schools so students could write get-well cards for Hamlin.

Hamlin's family thanked everyone for all of the goodwill.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," they said Tuesday. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country."