B/R NHL Goalie Rankings: January 2023

32. Columbus Blue Jackets

Unfortunately for Jackets fans, their goaltending holds down the last spot in the rankings yet again this month. The only thing preventing Columbus from having the best odds in the NHL Draft Lottery are the Chicago Blackhawks, but Jackets goalies have faced the second-most shots per game this season and their team doesn't score for them (third-fewest goals scored). It's a hard knock life being a goalie, and Elvis Merzlikins, Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov are finding it out the hard way.

31. Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are the worst team in the NHL, and that's while they still have Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. They've scored the fewest goals in the league, which is already bad news for their goalies, but they also allow on average 7.1 more shots on goal per game than they take. The shot volume allowed isn't quite as bad as a few other teams, but they have the worst shot attempts-for percentage in the league. In other words, the puck is in their end most of the game, and when it leaves it's more often than not after it's been fished out of the back of the net. Don't count on it getting any better any time soon for Alex Stalock and Petr Mrazek or even Arvid Söderblom.

30. Vancouver Canucks

One of the less dramatic positions in Vancouver this season has been in goal, but that's not saying much for a few reasons. Spencer Martin and Thatcher Demko have each had terrible seasons to this point with Demko still out injured. Collin Delia has played well in just a handful of games, but Martin hasn't been able to gain any consistency. Even with all of this, the Canucks seem "successful" compared to other teams at the bottom of the NHL standings. That said, they continue to have the NHL's worst penalty kill, which doesn't do much to help goaltending even if some of that falls on the goalies as well.

29. Los Angeles Kings

It's remarkable the Kings continue to sit second in the Pacific Division despite poor-to-inconsistent goaltending. Pheonix Copley rescued the Kings, going 9-1-0 in his first 10 games with a .908 save percentage, since swapping places with Cal Petersen (who is playing well in the AHL). Jonathan Quick has been as hot-and-cold as it gets, but the cold spells have been arctic-like, and his .884 save percentage illustrates that. He has minus-10.6 goals saved above expected in all situations, which isn't going to cut it (Copley has 0.8, for what it's worth). The Kings having success despite this kind of goaltending is a true enigma wrapped in a riddle wrapped in another larger enigma.

28. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Binnington climbed the rankings from last month's second-to-last placement and even had a shutout (25 saves against Nashville on Dec. 12) thrown into the mix. I'm not going to toss him flowers for it, however. He has the joint-fourth-lowest save percentage among goalies with 20 or more starts and minus-4.8 goals saved above expected in all situations. The Blues have been all over the map this season. They're in the mix for the wild card right now, but to stay there they'll need Binnington to turn into his 2019 self with Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko both on the shelf for an extended period.

27. Florida Panthers

A month ago, it seemed like Spencer Knight was poised to take the starting job from Sergei Bobrovsky and commence the Panthers' resurgence in the standings. So, about that...it hasn't happened, and while Bobrovsky has played better (.919 save percentage in December), the Panthers are still spinning their wheels trying to even get into the playoff picture. Instead, they're tussling with Buffalo, Detroit and Ottawa to see who can get closest for a whiff of the fumes behind the Atlantic Division top three of Boston, Toronto and Tampa Bay. Reminder: This team won the Presidents' Trophy last season and might be in the mix for a top pick in the dr-...what's that? Oh, right, their first-round pick this summer belongs to Montréal. They may want to figure things out and fast, and Bobrovsky and Knight will need to set the path for the rest of the team.

26. Martin Jones, Seattle Kraken

Jones had a terrible December (.863 save percentage) and that's contributed to the Kraken coming back to the pack a little bit in the standings with the Kings jumping over them for second in the Pacific Division. Jones' numbers overall are not super (.893 save percentage), but he just needs to keep Seattle in games to be able to strike from the murky deep. The Kraken continue to have an abysmal penalty, kill which is what's making everything look bad (he has a .916 save percentage at 5-on-5). Get that part of the game adjusted and suddenly things might look a bit cheerier in the overall statistics.