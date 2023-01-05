Zach Wilson Could Have Benefited from Watching Veteran QB with Jets, LaFleur Says

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur expressed his belief Thursday that the organization may have done quarterback Zach Wilson a disservice by immediately throwing him into the fire as a starter.

According to SNY's Connor Hughes, LaFleur said Wilson may have benefited from sitting, watching and learning from a veteran quarterback during his first two seasons in the league.

Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, LaFleur also placed some blame on himself and the coaching staff as a whole, saying "through two years we haven't done our job" with regard to developing Wilson.

The Jets have shuttled Wilson in and out of the starting lineup in this his second NFL season, and the expectation is that he will be inactive for the team's 2022 season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

After missing the first three games of the season due to injury, Wilson assumed his role as the starter in Week 4 and won each of his first four starts and five of his first six, however, he threw just four touchdowns and five interceptions in those six games.

In the aftermath of Wilson going just 9-of-22 for 77 yards with no touchdowns or picks in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, he was benched in favor of Mike White.

The offense initially operated much more smoothly under White, but after he suffered broken ribs in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, Wilson returned to the starting lineup in Weeks 15 and 16.

New York lost both of those games, including a 19-3 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars that saw Wilson go 9-of-18 for 92 yards with no touchdowns and one interception before getting benched in favor of the unheralded Chris Streveler.

White returned to start last week, rendering Wilson inactive, but the Jets lost to the Seattle Seahawks and were eliminated from playoff contention.

Now, Wilson's future with the Jets is very much in question, although NFL.com's Ian Rapoport recently reported that the organization has no plans to shop or trade Wilson during the offseason.

Even so, Wilson may be on his last legs as the Jets' starting quarterback next season, and it seems likely that he will need to win a competition to even have an opportunity to start again.