WWE Announces 2023 Money in the Bank PPV Will Be Held in London

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE announced Thursday that this year's Money in the Bank premium live event will be held overseas in London at the O2 Arena on July 1.

Money in the Bank will mark the first major live event for WWE's main roster to take place in London since the Insurrextion pay-per-view way back in 2002. It may also prove to be the biggest WWE show in London since SummerSlam 1992.

NXT TakeOver: London did emanate from England's capital in 2015, but in terms of main-roster premium live events in London or the United Kingdom in general, WWE stayed away for the better part of two decades.

The door may have been opened for a return to London last year when WWE held Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, in September to critical acclaim.

A billed attendance of 62,296 packed into Principality Stadium for the event, and it made for one of the best atmospheres and most entertaining WWE shows in quite some time.

Although Money in the Bank isn't considered one of the "Big Four" WWE events along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series, it has become one of WWE's most important shows over the years.

Money in the Bank first became a pay-per-view in 2010, and it has helped launch the careers of many men and women since then, as winning the Money in the Bank ladder match is a huge step toward becoming a world champion.

British fans have long clamored for WrestleMania to come to the UK, and while that is not in the cards for 2023 or 2024, a successful Money in the Bank could possibly go a long way toward making that a reality in the future.

