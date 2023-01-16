Jim Harbaugh to Return as Michigan HC amid NFL Rumors, President Santa Ono Says

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

For the second consecutive year, Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan after flirting with the NFL.

University of Michigan President Santa Ono announced Monday that Harbaugh informed him of his intention to return to Ann Arbor for the 2023 season:

When the Minnesota Vikings were looking for a new head coach last year, Harbaugh met with members of the front office. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah knows Harbaugh well after they worked together for two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2013-14.

Things fell apart with the Vikings, though, with ESPN's Courtney Cronin reporting Harbaugh went into his interview "under the assumption" he was going to get the job:

Minnesota ultimately hired Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as head coach.

After losing out on the Vikings job, Harbaugh signed a five-year contract extension that tied him to the University of Michigan through 2026. He told reporters in March that the door was closed on him going back to the NFL.

"Ultimately, I decided this is where I wanted to be," he said. "And really, a lot of gratitude for that."

It looked like his plan to rebuild the Wolverines into a national powerhouse paid off. They finished the 2022 regular season 13-0, beat Ohio State in Columbus for the first time since 2006 and won the Big Ten for the second consecutive year.

Michigan's season came to an end with a 51-45 loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Following the loss, rumors about Harbaugh returning to the NFL began to percolate again. The Athletic reported he would leave his alma mater if an NFL team offered him a head coaching job.

ESPN's David Newton reported on Jan. 3 that Harbaugh had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about their coaching vacancy.

Newton noted the conversation between the two "was not characterized as an interview."

NFL teams are allowed to conduct formal coaching interviews during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of the employer club.

Harbaugh has been incredibly successful everywhere he has been a head coach. He went 29-6 at San Diego, 29-21 with an Orange Bowl appearance in four seasons at Stanford and 74-25 in eight seasons at Michigan.

Prior to being hired by Michigan, he spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. He went 44-19-1 with three playoff appearances, two division titles and an appearance in Super Bowl 47.

Harbaugh is still chasing a national title at his alma mater. The Wolverines have a promising roster in 2023, including the No. 17 recruiting class, and have proved over the past two seasons they can keep pace with Ohio State as the top team in the Big Ten.