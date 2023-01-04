Report: Teddy Bridgewater TBD for Dolphins with Finger Injury; Mike Glennon Signed

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Needing a win and some help to make the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins have an unsettled quarterback situation heading into Week 18.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Teddy Bridgewater has a dislocated right pinky finger, and his status for Sunday's home game against the New York Jets will depend on if the swelling goes down and whether he can grip the football.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added the Dolphins are preparing to play without Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa, who is still recovering from a concussion, and they signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday.

Bridgewater's diagnosis is better than initially expected, as Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk reported he was believed to have suffered a broken finger.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots when Bridgewater attempted to tackle safety Kyle Dugger after throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson finished the game for the Dolphins. He went 12-of-21 for 104 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Tagovailoa sat out the Patriots game after suffering a concussion in Miami's Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He played every snap against the Packers and self-reported symptoms to the medical staff the following day.

The NFL and NFL Players Association said in a joint statement Tagovailoa didn't show symptoms suggestive of a concussion during the game, so the protocol was never initiated.

Glennon hasn't been with a team this season. The 33-year-old most recently played with the New York Giants in 2021. He appeared in six games, making four starts, and finished with 790 yards, four touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 53.9 percent completion rate.

Thompson and Glennon are the only healthy quarterbacks on Miami's roster. The Dolphins will have to sign Glennon to their main roster later in the week if it's determined Bridgewater can't play.

The Dolphins will make the playoffs if they beat the Jets and the Patriots lose to the Buffalo Bills.