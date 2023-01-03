Stetson Bennett: Georgia 'Not Happy' with Play vs. OSU Ahead of CFP Title vs. TCU

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia escaped the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with a 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff national title game against TCU, but quarterback Stetson Bennett wasn't entirely pleased with how the semifinal unfolded.

"Who knows what the reason was, but it does have to be fixed," Bennett said of some of the offense's struggles before the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs took over in the fourth quarter, per Heather Dinich of ESPN. "We're trying to be perfect. And we're trying to do everything that we can to make every play perfect. And when it's not—win or lose—we're not happy with it."

Bennett finished with an impressive stat line of 23-of-34 for 398 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, but the offense started the second half with two straight three-and-outs as the Buckeyes gained control of the middle portion of the game.

As that was unfolding, Georgia's defense struggled to stop C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State offense as the Big Ten representative built a 35-24 lead and moved into a goal-to-go situation near the end of the third quarter.

And then everything flipped in Georgia's favor after a controversial play.

The Bulldogs were whistled for targeting on a hit that knocked star Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of the rest of the game. Yet the officials overturned the targeting call upon review, and the Buckeyes were forced to kick a field goal and go up 14 instead of having a 1st-and-goal from the doorstep of the end zone to go up by three scores heading into the fourth quarter.

Harrison being out also changed the complexion of the game, as Georgia's secondary no longer had to worry about Ohio State's best playmaker torching it. That also allowed the defense to focus more attention on the other wide receivers.

With the contest once again there for the taking, Bennett went 10-of-12 for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs took the lead and then prevailed when Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal that would have won it.

The Bennett who was on display in the fourth quarter will surely be good enough to defeat the Horned Frogs and win a second consecutive national title, but establishing more consistency throughout the game could help the SEC powerhouse avoid a situation in which it needs multiple breaks to go its way to emerge with a win.