Bills vs. Bengals Won't Resume This Week; NFL Week 18 Schedule Remains Unchanged

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NFL announced Tuesday the Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not be resumed this week and no decision has been made about restarting at a later date:

There has also been no changes to the Week 18 schedule.

The Monday Night Football game was suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and required resuscitation. In the latest update Tuesday afternoon, the Bills announced Hamlin is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center intensive care unit.

Hamlin's marketing rep, Jordon Rooney, provided an update on Monday night:

The Bengals were leading 7-3 in the first quarter when Hamlin was driven off the field in an ambulance. After head coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor spoke on the field, the players went into the locker room and the game was temporarily suspended.

About an hour later, the NFL announced it would postpone the game.

The Bills traveled home afterwards, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, making it clear the game would not be resumed any time soon.

The NFL could declare the game a no contest, which would have significant implications on the playoff race:

The 12-3 Bills are scheduled to host the New England Patriots Sunday in a game that could determine both the AFC's No. 1 seed and the final wild-card spot. The 11-4 Bengals are slated to be at home against the Baltimore Ravens, who are currently 1.5 games back in the AFC North standings.

Players and league personnel rightfully remain focused on Hamlin's health, causing any competitive uncertainty to take a back seat in priority.