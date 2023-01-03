WWE Rumors: Bayley to Attend Sasha Banks' Appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom in Japan

Source: WWE.com

Sasha Banks' longtime friend and rival from her time in WWE is expected to be in Japan to support the Boss during her much-bantered about appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Bayley is expected to be in Tokyo to attend the event.

Since Bayley is under contract to WWE, it would seem unlikely she will be shown on television.

Bayley is the second notable wrestler who is believed to be in attendance for New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest show of the year.

Johnson reported on Monday that Naomi is scheduled to be in Japan, though it has been "intimated she was coming of her own accord" and will not necessarily be featured on the show.

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE together during the May 16 episode of Raw due to creative differences. They were women's tag team champions at the time of their departure.

Despite previous reports that both women reached deals to come back to WWE, Banks and Naomi haven't been seen on WWE television in nearly seven months since they left.

After Johnson reported New Japan was bringing in Banks for the Jan. 4 show, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Shivangini Rawat of Ringside News) noted WWE agreed to release her under the condition she didn't do anything in wrestling until 2023.

Meltzer added Banks wanted a contract from WWE that would have paid her similar to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, but the company declined because she wasn't viewed as the same level of star.

It's unclear at this point exactly what role Banks will play on the show, though there is speculation she will challenge the winner of the IWGP women's title match between Kairi and Tam Nakano.

Banks and Kairi were teasing a potential match together over social media.

Bayley's presence at the show isn't a total surprise because she is known to be close friends with Banks. They both signed with WWE in 2012 and came up in the company together, including their memorable feud over the NXT women's title in 2015.

During their time on the main roster, The Boss 'N Hug Connection became the first-ever women's tag team champions when they won the titles at the Elimination Chamber in 2019. They won the titles for a second time in 2020.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is being held at the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 4.

