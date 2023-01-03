NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Super Bowl Bracket and AFC, NFC Scenarios

2 of 3

G Fiume/Getty Images

Despite how close we are to the curtains closing on this campaign, the AFC playoff picture is as clear as mud.

The No. 1 seed is up for grabs with the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals still in pursuit. If Buffalo wins out, then the Bills get that spot and the conference's lone first-round bye.

If Buffalo loses once, though, then Kansas City needs only a win over the Las Vegas Raiders to nab that spot. Meanwhile, if Kansas City loses, Cincinnati could still wind up at No. 1 if it wins out.

Two division crowns are up in the air, too. The Bengals need a single win to clinch the AFC North, but a pair of losses would let the Ravens grab it instead. The AFC South and the No. 4 seed will go to the winner of Saturday night's game between the Titans and Jaguars.

The last wild-card spot is undecided as well, and four different teams could take it.

The Patriots have control of it as a Week 18 win over the Bills would land New England in that No. 7 slot. If New England loses, then Miami gets it with a win over the New York Jets. Should both the Patriots and Dolphins lose, then the Steelers could grab it by beating the Cleveland Browns.

Should all three of the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers lose, then the No. 7 seed will be determined by that Jaguars-Titans clash. If Jacksonville loses, then it lands at No. 7. If Jacksonville wins, then New England would lock in there instead.

