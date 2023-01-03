NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Super Bowl Bracket and AFC, NFC Scenarios

NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Super Bowl Bracket and AFC, NFC ScenariosJanuary 3, 2023
The NFL looks crowded with viable Super Bowl LVII contenders.
On the back end of the playoff picture, it's also heavy on postseason hopefuls with three playoff tickets still on the line in Week 18.
After updating the playoff bracket to reflect the latest standings, we'll examine the clinching scenarios still in play.
Playoff Picture
AFC
1. z-Kansas City Chiefs: 13-3-0
2. z-Buffalo Bills: 12-3-0
3. x-Cincinnati Bengals: 11-4-0
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-8-0
5. y-Los Angeles Chargers: 10-6-0
6. x-Baltimore Ravens: 10-6-0
7. New England Patriots: 8-8-0
Miami Dolphins: 8-8-0
Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-8-0
Tennessee Titans: 7-9-0
NFC
1. x-Philadelphia Eagles: 13-3-0
2. z-San Francisco 49ers: 12-4-0
3. z-Minnesota Vikings: 12-4-0
4. z-Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8-8-0
5. x-Dallas Cowboys: 12-4-0
6. y-New York Giants: 9-6-1
7. Seattle Seahawks: 8-8-0
Detroit Lions: 8-8-0
Green Bay Packers: 8-8-0
z-clinched division
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched wild card
Week 18 Scenarios in AFC
Despite how close we are to the curtains closing on this campaign, the AFC playoff picture is as clear as mud.
The No. 1 seed is up for grabs with the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals still in pursuit. If Buffalo wins out, then the Bills get that spot and the conference's lone first-round bye.
If Buffalo loses once, though, then Kansas City needs only a win over the Las Vegas Raiders to nab that spot. Meanwhile, if Kansas City loses, Cincinnati could still wind up at No. 1 if it wins out.
Two division crowns are up in the air, too. The Bengals need a single win to clinch the AFC North, but a pair of losses would let the Ravens grab it instead. The AFC South and the No. 4 seed will go to the winner of Saturday night's game between the Titans and Jaguars.
The last wild-card spot is undecided as well, and four different teams could take it.
The Patriots have control of it as a Week 18 win over the Bills would land New England in that No. 7 slot. If New England loses, then Miami gets it with a win over the New York Jets. Should both the Patriots and Dolphins lose, then the Steelers could grab it by beating the Cleveland Browns.
Should all three of the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers lose, then the No. 7 seed will be determined by that Jaguars-Titans clash. If Jacksonville loses, then it lands at No. 7. If Jacksonville wins, then New England would lock in there instead.
Week 18 Scenarios in NFC
The NFC playoff bracket has enormous races to sort out at the top and bottom.
The No. 1 seed still hasn't been decided, and three different teams can still capture it.
The Eagles have the simplest path as a win over the New York Giants would get it done. Philadelphia, though, has dropped two straight with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts sidelined by a sprained shoulder.
If the Eagles falter again, that leaves the door open for the 49ers or Cowboys. A Philly loss coupled with a San Francisco win over the Arizona Cardinals would bump the 49ers into the top seed. If the Eagles and 49ers lose, though, the Cowboys could leap from No. 5 to No. 1 with a win over the Washington Commanders.
If all three teams lose, the Eagles stand pat at No. 1.
Switching to the bottom half of the bracket, three teams remain in the hunt for the seventh and final playoff spot: the Packers, Seahawks and Lions.
Green Bay, which hosts Detroit on Sunday night, has a win-and-you're-in path to the postseason. If the Packers lose, the Seahawks would swipe the spot if they take care of the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day. If Seattle drops that game, then Detroit would need only a win at Green Bay to clinch that spot.