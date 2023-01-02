Anthony Joshua Plans to Fight Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder in the Fall, Hearn Says

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua is aiming to close out 2023 with a high-profile fight against Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

On The DAZN Boxing Show (via talkSPORT's Michael Benson), Hearn laid out a potential schedule for Joshua in 2023:

"The plan now is to rebuild him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion," he said. "It's all very well being brave, listening to Twitter, going out and fighting Deontay Wilder [next]. But there has to be a plan, a smart plan."

