X

    Anthony Joshua Plans to Fight Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder in the Fall, Hearn Says

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 2, 2023

    JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - AUGUST 20: Anthony Joshua looks on ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship fight against Oleksandr Usyk during the Rage on the Red Sea Heavyweight Title Fight at King Abdullah Sports City Arena on August 20, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
    Francois Nel/Getty Images

    Anthony Joshua is aiming to close out 2023 with a high-profile fight against Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

    On The DAZN Boxing Show (via talkSPORT's Michael Benson), Hearn laid out a potential schedule for Joshua in 2023:

    Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn

    📋 Eddie Hearn has revealed Anthony Joshua's three-fight plan for 2023:<br><br>📆 April - Return vs Top 15 Opponent<br>📆 Summer - Likely Dillian Whyte II<br>📆 Autumn - Tyson Fury/Deontay Wilder<br><br>🗣️ Hearn said: "I truly believe Wilder/Fury is nailed on for 2023." [<a href="https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DAZNBoxing</a> Show]

    "The plan now is to rebuild him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion," he said. "It's all very well being brave, listening to Twitter, going out and fighting Deontay Wilder [next]. But there has to be a plan, a smart plan."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.