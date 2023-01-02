Kraken vs. Golden Knights Announced for 2024 NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

The Seattle Kraken are the NHL's youngest franchise, but they are set to host one of the league's marquee events next season.

The NHL announced Monday the Kraken will welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to Seattle for the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park.

The Kraken are in their second season as a franchise and have never hosted an outdoor game before. The Golden Knights, who are the league's second-newest franchise after being founded in 2017, played an outdoor game during the 2020-21 season at Lake Tahoe against the Colorado Avalanche.

"We're pretty excited," Kraken CEO Tod Lewieke said in a statement. "I think in some regards these things we hoped would happen, these are the things we dreamed would happen. But it's a great honor that in our third season, we're going to host, really, an international event."

Per ESPN's Ryan S. Clark, the NHL had discussed playing an outdoor game in Seattle for "some time," but the venue was a point of debate. Clark noted that the "longstanding belief" was the league was deciding between T-Mobile Park, Husky Stadium at the University of Washington and Lumen Field, which is home to the Seattle Seahawks.

T-Mobile Park, the Seattle Mariners' home, will be the latest MLB park to host an outdoor game, joining Fenway Park, Busch Stadium, Citi Field, Coors Field, Citizens Bank Park, Dodger Stadium, Nationals Park, Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium.

The Kraken wasted little time volunteering themselves as a viable host to a notable NHL event. In September, team COO Victor de Bonis told ESPN that the Kraken informed the league of their interest to host an outdoor game, the NHL All-Star Game and/or the NHL draft.

"We've always expressed interest in doing these events as we start a new franchise and build our fan base here," de Bonis said at the time.

This year's Winter Classic is being played between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway.