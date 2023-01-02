X

    NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Expected to Leave Michigan If He Receives NFL HC Offer

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 2, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh runs onto the field before the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, December 31st, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ (Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to leave for the NFL if offered a job, multiple sources told Bruce Feldman, Nicole Auerbach and Austin Meek of The Athletic.

    "I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer," a source close to Harbaugh said.

    Harbaugh is coming off his eighth season at Michigan, leading the squad to a Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff in each of the last two years. Michigan has lost in the national semifinals both seasons, including a 51-45 loss to TCU in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl.

    The 59-year-old has a $3 million buyout with Michigan this year.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Expected to Leave Michigan If He Receives NFL HC Offer
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.