NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Expected to Leave Michigan If He Receives NFL HC Offer

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to leave for the NFL if offered a job, multiple sources told Bruce Feldman, Nicole Auerbach and Austin Meek of The Athletic.

"I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer," a source close to Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh is coming off his eighth season at Michigan, leading the squad to a Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff in each of the last two years. Michigan has lost in the national semifinals both seasons, including a 51-45 loss to TCU in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl.

The 59-year-old has a $3 million buyout with Michigan this year.

