Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Season Finales

Only one week remains in the 2022 NFL season. For fantasy managers still playing in championship games, it could be a tricky week to navigate.

While the No. 1 seeds are still in play in both conferences, a few teams are locked into playoff spots—the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, for example are wild-card teams—and may choose to rest starters.

Teams with nothing to play for, like the Chicago Bears, could rest starters as well.

"We're working on that, on everybody including Justin," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said when asked if he would start key players, including the possibility of playing quarterback Justin Fields after illness and injury, per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago.



Here, you'll find our early point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 18 and a look at some potential waiver-wire targets to help navigate any absences that may arise.

