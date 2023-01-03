Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Season Finales

Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Season FinalesJanuary 3, 2023
Only one week remains in the 2022 NFL season. For fantasy managers still playing in championship games, it could be a tricky week to navigate.
While the No. 1 seeds are still in play in both conferences, a few teams are locked into playoff spots—the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, for example are wild-card teams—and may choose to rest starters.
Teams with nothing to play for, like the Chicago Bears, could rest starters as well.
"We're working on that, on everybody including Justin," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said when asked if he would start key players, including the possibility of playing quarterback Justin Fields after illness and injury, per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago.
Here, you'll find our early point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 18 and a look at some potential waiver-wire targets to help navigate any absences that may arise.
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at LV)
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
3. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (vs. MIN)
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. BAL)
6. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TEN)
7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at CHI)
9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. DET)
10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (vs. ARI)
Waiver Target: Jarrett Stidham, Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tops our rankings for Week 18, which shouldn't be a surprise. The Chiefs still have an outside shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed, and Mahomes' consistency is unrivaled.
However, managers seeking a fill-in should look to the other side of the Chiefs-Raiders matchup towards Las Vegas quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
Stidham was impressive against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, finishing with 365 passing yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and 34 rushing yards. He'll next face a Chiefs team that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2022.
While the Chiefs have plenty to play for, Las Vegas will look to spoil things for its bitter division rival. Expect Stidham to have a solid fantasy outing, even if he doesn't quite replicate Sunday's success.
Stidham is rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (vs. ARI)
2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at JAC)
3. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. KC)
4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. DET)
5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at CHI)
6. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
7. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams (at SEA)
8. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
9. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (at PHI)
10. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. BAL)
11. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (at PIT)
12. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
13. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts (vs. HOU)
14. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
15. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots (at BUF)
16. AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers (vs. DET)
17. Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs (at LV)
18. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks (vs LAR)
19. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TEN)
20. Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions (at GB)
Waiver Target: Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts
With Jonathan Taylor done for the year, Zack Moss has emerged as the starter for the Indianapolis Colts. He finished Week 17 with 74 rushing yards and had 65 rushing yards and a reception the previous week.
With Nick Foles (ribs) out and Sam Ehlinger in at quarterback for the Colts, Indy could be extra run-heavy as it simply looks to close the door on 2022.
Indianapolis will battle the Houston Texans, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season. As long as Moss gets a respectable workload, he should provide managers with a solid floor.
And Moss has logged no fewer than 12 carries in any of his last three games. The last time the Colts played a close one—against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15—Moss carried 24 times.
Moss is rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues and 44 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (at CHI)
2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. BAL)
4. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. KC)
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (at GB)
6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
7. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
8. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (vs. NYJ)
9. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (vs. NYJ)
10. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. BAL)
11. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns (at PIT)
12. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (vs ARI)
13. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
14. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
15. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets (at MIA)
16. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. LAR)
17. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (vs. DAL)
18. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos (vs. LAC)
19. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
20. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers (vs. DET)
Waiver Target: Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders
Jahan Dotson's rapid rise to fantasy stardom was put on hold in Week 17. Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders passing attack floundered against a good Cleveland Browns secondary, and the rookie wideout finished with just three receptions for 37 yards.
However, Dotson should be a much better play in Week 18, as the Commanders look to play spoiler against the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas still has a shot at winning the NFC East but needs both a win and a Philadelphia Eagles loss. The Cowboys have also been pretty bad against opposing receivers since the injury losses of cornerbacks Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis. They've allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing WRs.
Before flopping against Cleveland. Dotson had three straight games with at least four receptions, 54 receiving yards and a touchdown. Expect him to return to that level this week.
Dotson is rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues and 43 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at LV)
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (vs. ARI)
3. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TEN)
4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings (at CHI)
5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at CIN)
6. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
8. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. KC)
9. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (at SEA)
10. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (vs. MIN)
Waiver Target: Tyler Conklin, New York Jets
Mike White didn't do enough to keep the New York Jets in the playoff mix in Week 17, and the quarterback took responsibility for that.
"The guys in the locker room deserve a certain standard," White said, per Jack Bell of the team's official website. "I didn't play to that standard today."
However, White's return to the starting lineup did aid tight end Tyler Conklin.
After catching just five passes for 41 yards in his previous two games, Conklin caught six for 80 yards against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Expect Conklin to finish the season strong as New York battles the rival Miami Dolphins in its finale.
The Dolphins have surrendered the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Conklin is rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues and 37 percent of ESPN leagues.
