Josh Dobbs to Start over Malik Willis for Titans vs. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Joshua Dobbs will start at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans in Saturday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday.

"He just gives us the best chance right now," Vrabel told reporters.

The Titans have lost six straight games to fall to 7-9 on the season, but the team would still clinch the AFC South title with a win in Week 18. With the season on the line, Vrabel opted for the recently signed Dobbs over rookie third-round pick Malik Willis.

