Eagles' Jalen Hurts Trending in 'Right Direction' to Return from Injury vs. Giants

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is "trending in the right direction" to return from his shoulder injury Sunday against the New York Giants, head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Friday.

Hurts suffered an SC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder in Week 15, causing him to miss his team's next two games. He returned to practice ahead of the Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints and made "significant strides" in his rehab, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, but he was held out.

A win in either game would have been enough for Philadelphia to clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They're now in a must-win situation against the Giants if they hope to secure the NFC's top spot.

Hurts was among the front-runners for the MVP award before suffering the injury, totaling 22 passing touchdowns, 13 rushing touchdowns and just five interceptions for the NFL's best team. His 104.6 passer rating has been a significant jump from his 87.2 mark the previous year.

He'll look to add to those totals Sunday, assuming he clears all the final hurdles necessary to be back under center.