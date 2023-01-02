WWE Rumors: Austin Theory Not Injured, Will Defend US Title vs. Seth Rollins on Raw

Photo credit: WWE.com

Despite speculation to the contrary, Austin Theory reportedly is not dealing with an injury, and he will defend the United States Championship on Monday night's episode of WWE Raw.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Theory was scheduled to defend the U.S. title against Seth Rollins at a live event in Toronto, but he did not appear, and Finn Bálor replaced him.

Meltzer noted that while it isn't clear why Theory was absent from the show, it was not injury-related, and he will defend his title against Rollins on Raw.

Theory and Rollins have been embroiled in a rivalry for the past couple of months with the United States Championship hanging in the balance, and Rollins is looking to take the title back after dropping it to Theory.

On the Nov. 7 episode of Raw, Theory unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and Rollins and the U.S. title, as Bobby Lashley got involved and cost him the match.

Theory got his revenge a few weeks later, though, as he won a Triple Threat match against Rollins and Lashley at Survivor Series WarGames to become a two-time United States champion.

Rollins then beat Lashley on the Dec. 12 Raw to establish himself as No. 1 contender and set the stage for a one-on-one rematch with Theory.

Monday's Raw is a stacked card that will also include a Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss, but Theory and Rollins have a strong opportunity to steal the show.

