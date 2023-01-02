Peter King: Broncos Players Defending Russell Wilson from Critics 'Looks Staged'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Peter King of NBC Sports questioned the sincerity of Denver Broncos players defending quarterback Russell Wilson from criticism in recent days.

In his Football Morning in America Week 17 column, King expressed his belief that the support of Wilson "looks staged" because of the fact that several players spoke out on social media at around the same time.

Offensive tackle Garett Bolles and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler all stood up for the quarterback over the past week on Twitter:

Jeudy and Hamler specifically fired back at comments made by Broncos legend and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe on a recent episode of FS1's Undisputed.

Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Sharpe took aim at Wilson and questioned his commitment to being a quality teammate:

"I don't know who the head coach is gonna be, but the first thing you do [is say], 'Russell Wilson, I'm locking this office. You will no longer have an office. All those parking spaces you get [at] the stadium, they're gone too—because you're putting yourself in front of the team.' I said it before, I'll say it again, and I stand by it: You ticked a lot of people off with your attitude, bro. You can come out here and talk about how we're a team and I'm good with my teammates, but deep down inside, they're seething, and I'm gonna leave it at that."

After missing the playoffs in six straight seasons, the Broncos swung for the fences during the offseason, acquiring Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

The move was expected to vault the Broncos into playoff and perhaps even Super Bowl contention, but the 2022 campaign has been a disaster.

Entering the final week of the season, the Broncos are one of the NFL's worst teams at 4-12, and they fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after less than one full season.

Wilson's poor play is a big reason for Denver's lack of success, as he has thrown for 3,241 yards to go along with just 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Broncos have little choice other than to try to make it work with him after signing him to a five-year contract extension in the offseason, and whether they are sincere or not, his teammates are seemingly trying to give him the benefit of the doubt.