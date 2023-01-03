WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 2

0 of 1

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 2.

WWE kicked off the new year with a bang by including two big championship matches on this week's card.

Austin Theory put the United States Championship on the line against Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair defended the Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss.

With The Royal Rumble now just a few weeks away, we also saw WWE begin laying the groundwork for the annual event that kicks off The Road to WrestleMania.

Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's show.