WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 2
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 2.
WWE kicked off the new year with a bang by including two big championship matches on this week's card.
Austin Theory put the United States Championship on the line against Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair defended the Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss.
With The Royal Rumble now just a few weeks away, we also saw WWE begin laying the groundwork for the annual event that kicks off The Road to WrestleMania.
Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's show.
Opening Segment
Raw opened in chaos as The Bloodline was already at ringside attacking members of the production crew and destroying the ringside area. Jimmy Uso grabbed a headset and said they were taking over Monday Night Raw.
Kevin Owens came out onto the stage and had a conversation with Sami Zayn on the mic about why The Bloodline was staging a hostile takeover. Adam Pearce came out and stopped KO from getting in the ring. He told The Bloodline to leave the ring peacefully and out of the building. Solo Sikoa attacked every member of security who rushed the ring.
Owens ran to the ring but was immediately overwhelmed. The locker room emptied with Superstars coming to attack The Bloodline. The Raw roster forced them to retreat into the crowd, but Pearce told them since they came to work, they would all be having matches on the show tonight.
This was certainly an energetic start to the show and gave us something different than the usual heel stable promo. KO trying to attack four men by himself made him look kind of dumb, but other than that, this worked well to get the crowd excited.
Grade: B-