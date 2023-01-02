Bodybuilder Big Boy Says He'll Retire Tito Ortiz in Boxing Fight, Calls Out Jake Paul

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Bodybuilder Big Boy wants a boxing match against former UFC star Tito Ortiz, and Ortiz is seemingly open to the idea.

According to TMZ Sports, Big Boy and Ortiz have been going back and forth on social media for quite some time, and Big Boy is now saying that he wants it to lead to a boxing match where he "retires" Ortiz from combat sports:

"I respect all fighters, 100 percent. He's a world champion, I've looked up to him and I respect him. But I think he's past his prime. I think I'm more explosive. I'm stronger. I got more game than him. Everything all in one. I just think it's his time, man. I'm gonna really retire his ass."

While Big Boy guarantees he would knock Ortiz out in the first round, Ortiz feels differently, and said he wants to make the fight happen: "This guy wants smoke, let's light this s--t up, let's find a promoter, let's get it done. I'll get back in the gym. I'll start boxing. I know I could do some work and make it look easy."

Big Boy is a massive, muscular athlete, but he isn't known to have any professional fighting experience, whereas Ortiz has plenty.

The 47-year-old Ortiz has 34 career pro MMA bouts to his credit, going 21-12-1 with 10 knockouts. Notably, he held the UFC lightweight title for over three years from 2000 to 2003.

During his MMA career, The Huntington Beach Bad Boy beat some of the biggest names in the history of the sport, including Ken Shamrock, Forrest Griffin, Chuck Liddell, Chael Sonnen, Stephan Bonnar, Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva.

Ortiz has also competed in one professional boxing match, falling to fellow UFC legend Anderson Silva by first-round knockout in 2021.

If Big Boy is able to repeat Silva's feat by beating Ortiz, he said he then wants to set his sights on one of boxing's biggest names, Jake Paul.

The social media megastar has established himself as one of the top draws in boxing over the course of a six-fight career that has seen him beat three former UFC stars in Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Silva.

Big Boy would have a clear and decisive size advantage over Paul, but like Ortiz, Paul would have the edge when it comes to fighting experience.