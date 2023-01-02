Fantasy Football Week 18: Final Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips

0 of 4

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season could be a doozy for fantasy football managers.

With playoff spots and seeds getting locked into place, teams can opt to sit veterans to either keep them fresh for the postseason or protect them from injuries in a meaningless game.

Then again, it's not like Week 17 has gone according to plan. The top three scorers at quarterback so far have been Tom Brady, Daniel Jones and Jarret Stidham, per FantasyPros.

If your league schedule stretches through Week 18, get ready to navigate a minefield. However, you can use this as your guide, as we're providing top-10 rankings at the three marquee positions and projections for the player with the best matchup at each spot, before spotlighting a trio of early waiver-wire targets.