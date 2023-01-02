Kenny Pickett's Clutch 4Q Draws Rave Reviews on Twitter as Steelers Stun Ravens Late

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still alive in the AFC playoff picture following a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore held a 13-6 lead entering the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 17 matchup, but Kenny Pickett and the Steelers scored 10 points in the final frame for the come-from-behind victory.

Pickett completed 15-of-27 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown in the win. His biggest play came when he found running back Najee Harris for a 10-yard touchdown with 56 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Steelers the lead.

Following Pickett's heroics, Minkah Fitzpatrick secured the win by picking off Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley.

This is the second straight week Pickett has led a game-winning drive, and NFL Twitter erupted following his latest performance to keep Pittsburgh's playoff hopes alive:

There were a lot of questions about Pickett throughout the season, one of them being if he can be Pittsburgh's quarterback of the future. Over the last two weeks he has taken steps in the right direction, and he could very well be the heir to Ben Roethlisberger's throne.

However, the job isn't done, and Pickett needs to deliver a win against the Cleveland Browns next weekend to give the Steelers a chance to reach the postseason. They will also need losses from the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins to secure a playoff berth.