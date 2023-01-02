X

    Kenny Pickett's Clutch 4Q Draws Rave Reviews on Twitter as Steelers Stun Ravens Late

    Erin WalshJanuary 2, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are still alive in the AFC playoff picture following a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

    Baltimore held a 13-6 lead entering the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 17 matchup, but Kenny Pickett and the Steelers scored 10 points in the final frame for the come-from-behind victory.

    Pickett completed 15-of-27 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown in the win. His biggest play came when he found running back Najee Harris for a 10-yard touchdown with 56 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Steelers the lead.

    NFL @NFL

    Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris give the <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Steelers</a> the lead!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsBAL</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/K8OMv0nWCp">https://t.co/K8OMv0nWCp</a> <a href="https://t.co/smsZzJUd2X">pic.twitter.com/smsZzJUd2X</a>

    Following Pickett's heroics, Minkah Fitzpatrick secured the win by picking off Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley.

    This is the second straight week Pickett has led a game-winning drive, and NFL Twitter erupted following his latest performance to keep Pittsburgh's playoff hopes alive:

    Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

    YYYEEESSSSSSS!!!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/kennypickett10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kennypickett10</a> answers the call. Bigtime throw earlier in the drive, followed by this scrambled TD throw to <a href="https://twitter.com/ohthatsNajee22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ohthatsNajee22</a>. Ladies &amp; Gentlemen, <a href="https://twitter.com/SteeIerNation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SteeIerNation</a> we have a new QB in Pittsburgh for the <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yes</a>!!!!!!!!

    Brooke Pryor @bepryor

    Steelers were 0-7 entering tonight when trailing by double digits - one of only seven teams to not have a comeback. <br><br>And then Kenny Pickett happened.

    Matt Bowen @MattBowen41

    Some big time throws from Kenny Pickett on this drive.

    Reina Garcia @ReinaGarciaTV

    What a performance from the Steelers! Kenny Pickett has been so impressive these last two games. <a href="https://t.co/PMFO7I9MAg">https://t.co/PMFO7I9MAg</a>

    AJ Atkinson @AJ_Atkinson

    I wasn't sure about Kenny Pickett until tonight. Still unsure of Matt Canada, but I have a lot more faith in Pickett now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    Kenny Pickett is the real deal

    Jack Hillgrove @JackWTOV9

    Kenny Pickett. Franchise QB.

    Hunter @HunterHodies

    I was admittedly on the fence about the Pickett pick but he just showed that he can be this team's quarterback for years to come after that final drive (and on the one last week). Incredible job from him.

    Chris Krebs @C_C_Krebs

    Najee Harris is an animal. That game was amazing. Kenny Powers Pickett cemented his hold on QB1.

    Mark Ortega @MarkEOrtega

    Kenny Pickett has the clutch gene.

    Football @BostonConnr

    Kenny Pickett just wins football games<br><br>Guys a DAWG

    Brian Brikowski @BrikHouseSki

    Kenny Pickett looks like a winner. Prime time game ls in back to back weeks, and 4th quarter game winning drives in back to back weeks

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    BIGGEST PLAY of Kenny Pickett's Career!

    Dan Vasko @danvasko

    Kenny Pickett really solidifying himself as a leader on the field. Was great on that final drive, as was Najee. Young players on a young team stepping up in the most crucial moments. Stock up in Pittsburgh

    Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora

    Kenny Pickett has had a helluva last eight days. Super impressive fourth quarter guts and guile and execution

    There were a lot of questions about Pickett throughout the season, one of them being if he can be Pittsburgh's quarterback of the future. Over the last two weeks he has taken steps in the right direction, and he could very well be the heir to Ben Roethlisberger's throne.

    However, the job isn't done, and Pickett needs to deliver a win against the Cleveland Browns next weekend to give the Steelers a chance to reach the postseason. They will also need losses from the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins to secure a playoff berth.

