49ers' Brandon Aiyuk on Brock Purdy: 'This Dude Is on a Different Level'

Chris Unger/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy took over as the team's quarterback in Week 13 following an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, and he's posted wins in all four of his starts.

The latest win from "Mr. Irrelevant" came in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, as he led the Niners to a 37-34 victory. He completed 22-of-35 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns against one interception to help San Francisco improve to 12-4 on the season.

While some don't believe Purdy, the last pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, can sustain this level of success, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk thinks otherwise.

Aiyuk told reporters after Sunday's win, via ESPN's Nick Wagoner:

"I think just the type of player he is, the type of dude he is, how good he really, actually is and how calm he is and plays this game at the quarterback position, I feel like he's even kind of sped me up a little bit. Today just really showed us that I think this dude is on a different level and he can play for sure."

The 49ers will close out the regular season next weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. Purdy is in line to start that matchup.

If Purdy continues to compete at a high level, the 49ers will have a huge decision to make about who will be their starting quarterback in 2023 once Trey Lance is fully healthy.