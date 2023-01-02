49ers' Nick Bosa Hypes Raiders' Josh Jacobs as 'Best RB I've Played Against'

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 12-4 on the season with a 37-34 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but it was unexpectedly one of the team's more difficult matchups of the season.

The Raiders opted to bench Derek Carr for Week 17 and start Jarrett Stidham, who threw for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had seven carries for 34 yards.

But while Stidham had an impressive performance, Josh Jacobs caught the attention of 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa, who said Jacobs is the best running back he's ever played against.

Jacobs rushed for 69 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries and caught four passes for 26 yards on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who is in just his fourth NFL season, is having a career year, entering Sunday's game having rushed for a career-high 1,539 yards, in addition to 11 touchdowns, in 15 games. He had also caught 47 passes for 369 yards.

Jacobs is set to become a free agent after the 2022 campaign and is sure to receive a hefty deal, whether that be with the Raiders or elsewhere.