    Browns' Reggie Ragland Hints Some Commanders Players Prefer Taylor Heinicke to Wentz

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 2, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders throws a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland hinted that some of the players he knows on the Washington Commanders prefer quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz, who threw three interceptions in a 24-10 road loss on Sunday.

    Ragland made his remarks postgame, per Tramel Raggs of the Washington Post.

    Heinicke took over for Wentz in mid-October after the latter signal-caller suffered a fractured ring finger on his (right) throwing hand. Washington went 2-4 under Wentz but rebounded to a 5-1-1 stretch behind Heinicke.

    Wentz was activated on Dec. 12, but Heinicke remained as the team's starter.

    However, the Commanders lost 20-12 to the New York Giants on Dec. 18 and fell behind 30-14 in the fourth quarter to the San Francisco 49ers the following week. Head coach Ron Rivers then went to Wentz in relief of Heinicke versus the 49ers and decided to start him Sunday against Cleveland.

    The move did not work out. Wentz completed just 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards, and he was sacked three times. The Commanders' loss coupled with the Green Bay Packers' 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings knocked Washington out of playoff contention.

    For the season, Heinicke has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 12 touchdowns (six interceptions) and 7.2 yards per attempt. Wentz has completed 62.3 percent of passes for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns (nine interceptions) and 6.4 yards per attempt.

    The 7-8-1 Commanders will now close the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys next week.

