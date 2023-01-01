Bears' Justin Fields Defends Chase Claypool After Sideline Outburst vs. Lions

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields defended teammate and wide receiver Chase Claypool after the pass-catcher got heated on the sideline during the team's 38-10 road loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic relayed Fields' remarks.

Fishbain also described what went down:

The Bears acquired Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2023 second-round pick, but he hasn't been featured much in the offense. In six games, Claypool has just 12 catches for 111 yards on 23 targets. The low point occurred Sunday, when Claypool went catchless on one target.

The former Notre Dame star clearly has the potential to become a big-time threat. He burst onto the scene with seven catches, 110 yards and three touchdowns in just his fourth NFL game during his 2020 rookie season.

The 6'4", 238-pound Claypool finished that year with 62 catches for 873 yards and nine scores and added another two touchdowns in the playoffs.

Claypool posted a 59/860/2 stat line in 2021, but for whatever reason, he's seen regression in 2022 (44/422/1).

Perhaps a full offseason and training camp with his new team and more time to work with Fields would unlock the player who looked so promising to start his career.

For now, Claypool and the Bears are playing out the string of a lost season. They'll end the 2022 campaign next week against the Minnesota Vikings.