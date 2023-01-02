Aaron Rodgers, Packers Eyed as NFC Playoff Sleeper by Fans After Demolishing Vikings

Kayla Wolf/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field and are still very much alive in the NFC playoff picture after improving to 8-8 on the season.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 24 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown in the win, but Green Bay's defense and special teams were the highlight of the day.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon returned a kick return 105 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to give the Packers a 7-3 lead before safety Darnell Savage Jr. intercepted Kirk Cousins and returned the ball for a touchdown to give the team a 14-3 lead in the opening frame.

The Green Bay defense finished the game having forced four turnovers. They also limited Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to one catch for 15 yards, and Minnesota totaled 346 yards of offense.

Following the win, the Packers were touted as playoff sleepers by NFL Twitter:

After starting the season 4-8, the Packers have rattled off four straight wins to keep themselves in the playoff picture. If they defeat the Detroit Lions next weekend in their regular-season finale, they'll be into the postseason.

If the Packers do reach the playoffs, they'll be one of the most difficult teams to play against in the NFC. Led by Rodgers on offense, Green Bay is capable of making a deep playoff run.