NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild-Card Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 17

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild-Card Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 17January 2, 2023
There's just one week to go in the 2022 NFL season, and those responsible for making the league schedule are surely thrilled with how the playoff picture has shaken out.
Multiple Week 18 games will have postseason implications, especially in tight wild-card races.
In the AFC, the New England Patriots control the final wild-card spot, but the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are still alive.
In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will fight for the final wild-card spot.
Ahead of the Steelers' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, let's take a look at the seven teams from each conference that would advance to the playoffs if the season ended today.
We'll also go through scenarios that could play out in Week 18, which teams control their future and which ones need help.
AFC Wild-Card Picture
AFC Standings
1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3, clinched AFC West)
2. Buffalo Bills (12-3, clinched AFC East)
3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4, clinched playoff berth)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5, clinched playoff berth)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6, clinched wild-card berth)
7. New England Patriots (8-8)
On the Bubble
Miami Dolphins (8-8)
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)
Tennessee Titans (7-9)
Thanks to their 23-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday, the Patriots are in the driver's seat when it comes to the AFC's final wild-card spot.
Of course, it will be no small task: The Patriots need to defeat the Buffalo Bills on the road.
The Steelers were also grateful for the Patriots' win, as they are improbably still alive in the wild-card race. However, Pittsburgh needs a whole lot of help, including a win over Baltimore on Sunday Night Football.
We'll take another look at the bottom of the AFC playoff standings after Sunday night's game.
At the top of the standings, the Kansas City Chiefs, by virtue of beating the Denver Broncos, can wrest the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage from the Bills with a win in Week 18 and a Bills loss.
NFC Wild-Card Picture
NFC Standings
1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3, clinched playoff berth)
2. San Francisco 49ers (12-4, clinched NFC West)
3. Minnesota Vikings (12-4, clinched NFC North)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8, clinched NFC South)
5. Dallas Cowboys (12-4, clinched playoff berth)
6. New York Giants (9-6-1, clinched wild-card berth)
7. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
On the Bubble
8. Detroit Lions (8-8)
9. Green Bay Packers (8-8)
Thanks to their late-season turnaround and 41-17 statement win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers have set up a win-and-you're-in game with the Lions next week for the last wild-card spot in the NFC.
In improving to 8-8, the Packers also eliminated the Washington Commanders from playoff contention.
Green Bay also controls the tiebreaker over Seattle, so even though the Seahawks sit in the No. 7 seed, the Packers clinch that final spot with a win.
If Detroit beats Green Bay, it would still need Seattle to lose to the Los Angeles Rams next week. For the Seahawks to punch their ticket to the postseason, they need to defeat the Rams and for the Packers to lose to the Lions.
At the top of the conference, the Philadelphia Eagles amazingly still haven't clinched the NFC East despite their 13-3 record, but they can do so in Week 18 with a win over the New York Giants or with a Dallas Cowboys loss to the Commanders.