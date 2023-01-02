NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild-Card Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 17

0 of 2

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

There's just one week to go in the 2022 NFL season, and those responsible for making the league schedule are surely thrilled with how the playoff picture has shaken out.

Multiple Week 18 games will have postseason implications, especially in tight wild-card races.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots control the final wild-card spot, but the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are still alive.

In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will fight for the final wild-card spot.

Ahead of the Steelers' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, let's take a look at the seven teams from each conference that would advance to the playoffs if the season ended today.

We'll also go through scenarios that could play out in Week 18, which teams control their future and which ones need help.